Red-tinged 'batlamps' should be placed around Peachland to provide better flying corridors for the winged mammals, town council will hear next week.
The lamps would provide somewhat less illumination than regular streetlights but they would make it easier for bats to navigate their nocturnal insect-gobbling rounds, researchers say.
Aside from helping the bats, the batlamps would send a message that Peachland values its natural environment, which in turn could be something of a tourism and marketing benefit, council will hear.
"Peachland has an excellent opportunity to improve its habitat, while also creating a more vibrant, liveable town for residents and visitors," Shaun O'Dea of Langara College writes in the 42-page report to council.
There are 16 species of bats in B.C., two of which are found in a colony of about 1,500 bats that live in the attic of an old schoolhouse on Beach Avenue in Peachland.
They are described in the report as "the world's most important predator of nocturnal insects". Each bat eats between 600 and 1,000 insects every hour, primarily mosquitoes, moths, and flies, the report states.
"If each bat were to forage at peak efficiency, 1.5 million insects could theoretically be consumed every hour during the approximate five-hour feeding period, verifying that bats are excellent pest controllers and beneficial to the Peachland economy," the report says.
'Batlamps' have been successfully installed in the Dutch towns of Zuidhoek-Nieuwkoop and Tegelen, the report says.
At a meeting Tuesday, Peachland councillors will consider the installation of 'batlamps' near the old schoolhouse on a trial basis, with a view to expanding the fixtures elsewhere in the community.