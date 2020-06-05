The provincial police watchdog will investigate the actions of local Mounties after a man injured himself in the presence of police officers on Wednesday.
Lake Country RCMP were called to a residence shortly after 1 a.m. A woman was concerned about family member inside the home.
Police got inside the home and found the man in a bathroom with an edged weapon.
"Despite the officer’s efforts to de-escalate the situation the man harmed himself," a police news release said. The man was was rushed to hospital.
The Independent Investigations Office will try to determine whether police action or inaction contributed to the man hurting himself.