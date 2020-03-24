Dave Trifunov is returning to the position of managing editor of The Daily Courier.
He is replacing James Miller, who returns full time to the Penticton Herald as managing editor, a position he held from 2008 to 2017 before joining The Daily Courier in the capacity of Valley editor. Miller will continue to be a contributor to The Okanagan Weekend.
Trifunov has spent 10 years at The Daily Courier in various positions including a previous two-year stint as managing editor. At present, he's the paper's sports editor. He left The Daily Courier briefly to pursue freelance writing and penned three books, including his latest, "Free Runner."
A journalism arts graduate from Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, he began his career at the Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal.
He and his wife, Erin, reside in Kelowna and are parents to three young children.
Miller said he enjoyed his time in Kelowna immensely and thanks his co-workers and the community for their support.