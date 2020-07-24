Longtime friends Brittney Page and Kristin Postill will stand-up paddle the 16-kilometre length of Kalamalka Lake in a fundraiser scheduled for Aug. 8.
The pair are aiming to raise $25,000 for The People Place, a non-profit which supports local charities by offering subsidized rent and shared amenities.
This is their third stand-up paddling fundraiser.
In 2017, Page and Postill raised $19,000 for the Okanagan Rail Trail. Last year, they raised more than $6,000 for KidSport.
"This year, it was important to choose a charity that was helping those in the Okanagan most affected by the pandemic and because of the wide variety of charities that The People Place supports, it was the perfect fit," they said in a news release.
Page played professional volleyball. Postill spent many years as a professional equestrian show jumper and now works as an advertising professional.
They invite paddlers to join them, following social distancing guidelines.
To donate, go to bit.ly/supfortpp. To join the event, email kristinpostill@gmail.com.