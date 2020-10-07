(Editor's Note: In advance of the Oct. 24 provincial election, The Daily Courier will look at how voters in different neighbourhoods across greater Kelowna cast their ballots three years ago.
First up, Peachland.)
Dan Ashton may be a two-term former mayor of Penticton but he's more popular in Peachland than across the rest of the South Okanagan riding.
Ashton, the incumbent Liberal MLA, won 64.6 per cent of all votes cast in Peachland in the 2017 election.
That compares with the 52.8 per cent level of support he received across the entire Penticton-based riding, which includes Summerland.
The riding consists of 70 voting areas, which match specific neighbourhoods based on postal codes. Ashton won the most votes in all but a handful of districts, narrowly losing in four downtown Penticton neighbourhoods.
But the 2017 contest wasn't close in any of Peachland's eight voting areas.
In Peachland's rural western edge, he won 71 per cent of all votes; in the Beach Avenue neighbourhoods, it was 56 per cent; in the Ponderosa neighbourhood, it was 73 per cent.
Born in Edmonton but raised in Penticton, Ashton was mayor of the South Okanagan's largest city from 2008 until 2013. He'll be trying to hold the Penticton riding for the Liberals for a third term in office.
The NDP will be trying to improve on the party's 28.7 per cent of the vote it received in 2017 with first-time candidate Toni Boot. She has taken a leave of absence from her job as mayor of Summerland to represent the party.
Boot has a tough challenge ahead of her in her own town, however. Three years ago, Ashton won all 15 of Summerland's main voting areas with 53 per cent of all ballots cast.
The Greens, who drew 18.5 per cent of the votes in the Penticton riding in 2017 are represented this time around by Ted Shumaker, a retired hospital pharmacist.