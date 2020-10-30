Long-ago stories from this newspaper, the founding of which predates the incorporation of Kelowna, can now be easily found online.
Digitized copies of The Daily Courier, from its first issue in 1904 up to 1949, have now been added to a unique historical resource.
Though it has had a few different names over its 116-year-history, The Daily Courier has from its inception been the news source of record for the Central Okanagan.
Compilers of the B.C. Regional Digitized History initiative say they're thrilled to add nearly a half-century's worth of diverse, easy-to-find newspaper material to the online collection.
"This is set to be one of the most significant collections we've made accessible," Paige Hohmann, archivist and special collections librarian at UBC Okanagan, said Friday. "We're excited to share the papers with the public."
Project members have already partnered with museums, historical associations, and operators of heritage sites across the Valley to digitize and upload more than 150,000 photographs and countless documents to a searchable website, bcrdh.ca
"Not only are we making this material more readily available, but we will also be opening a window into events that helped shape the history of this region," Hohmann said.
Previously, if researchers or interested members of the public wanted to know more about a community's history, they might have had to travel to the town to pour over old photos and documents.
And the material itself may or may not have been well-indexed by volunteers who often operate museums and local archives in Okanagan towns such as Lumby, Lake Country, Summerland, Naramata and Sicamous,
While all copies of The Daily Courier are available on microfilm at the downtown Kelowna library, the fact that collection is not digitized presents similar challenges to easy research and location of specific articles.
With digitization, the website users have only to type in a few key words to find material that relates to the subject that interests them.
"This project provides an unprecedented level of access, largely removing the spatial and time constraints associated with locating and then travelling to where this material lives," said BCRDH co-ordinator Chris Hives.