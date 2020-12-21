Mcculloch

Police blocked off a section of McCulloch Road in Kelowna in August after two men, both of them shot, turned up at Kelowna General Hospital. One of the men died, and police on Monday classed his death as a homicide.

The death of a man whose body was found in a car in August is now being classed as murder.

Cory Allan Patterson was one of two men driving in the McCulloch Road area of Kelowna on Aug. 30. Police say both men were shot, but one - whose name has not been released - was able to drive to Kelowna General Hospital.

Hospital staff called police and Patterson's body was found in a car in a parking lot outside KGH. Patterson's name was originally released by police in early September, but a Monday release indicates the matter is now being classed as a homicide.

"This incident happened on our streets during the middle of the day," RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a Monday release.
 
"Such a reckless and violent incident put everyone in the area at great risk. We are doing everything in our power to identify the person or persons and we are appealing to witnesses to come forward and speak with us," she said.
 
The suspected shooter was driving a "light-coloured passenger vehicle", say police, who are not releasing any other information about the incident.