Cory Allan Patterson was one of two men driving in the McCulloch Road area of Kelowna on Aug. 30. Police say both men were shot, but one - whose name has not been released - was able to drive to Kelowna General Hospital.
Hospital staff called police and Patterson's body was found in a car in a parking lot outside KGH. Patterson's name was originally released by police in early September, but a Monday release indicates the matter is now being classed as a homicide.
"This incident happened on our streets during the middle of the day," RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a Monday release.