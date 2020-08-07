The total wage bill for municipal employees in Peachland has remained unchanged for three years.
Remuneration for staff again totaled $2.9 million last year, the same level as in 2018 and 2017.
Highest-paid town employee last year was chief administrative office Elsie Lemke, who earned $169,000, compared to $158,000 the previous year. Lemke has now retired.
The three next highest-paid municipal officials in the town of 5,500 were finance director Doug Pryde at $130,000 ($112,000 in 2018); operations director Joe Mitchell at $130,000 ($116,000); and corporate services director Polly Palmer, at $117,000.
A total of 11 town employees made more than $75,000 last year, the provincially-set threshold at which the names and salaries of municipal employees must be released. In 2018, 12 employees made more than $75,000.
Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin drew a salary of $41,000, up from $37,000 in 2018. She also had expenses of $6,700. Peachland's town councillors were each paid $16,000.
The deadline for municipalities to release the financial information is normally the end of June, but the government provided an extension this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and the Central Okanagan Regional District have not released their municipal salary information for 2019.