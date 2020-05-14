A 37-year-old Vernon man is said to have struck a nurse in the arm at Kelowna General Hospital.
Hospital security guards detained the man until he was arrested by police.
The incident happened about 2 p.m. on Wednesday after the man came to hospital for treatment of an unspecified injury or illness.
"The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the alleged assault," RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a release.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident, who has not yet spoken with them, to call the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250.762.3300.
Ultimately, it will be up to the BC Prosecution Service to determine if the man should be charged with an offence.