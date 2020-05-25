The founder of a group that helps at-risk youth will now be helping at-risk adults.
Carmen Rempel has been named the new executive director of the Kelowna Gospel Mission. She begins the job on June 15.
Rempel founded Youth for Christ Okanagan, a non-profit group that supports at-risk youth. She has more than 10 years' experience in the non-profit sector.
She'll take over from Randy Benson, who's retiring after 19 years as Gospel Mission executive director. Benson will stay on to help with the transition.
“Carmen brings a 10-year professional and spiritual journey that prepares her for this role," said Gospel Mission board chairman Bob Evans in a news release. "Her education, experience and leadership strengths position her well to lead Kelowna’s Gospel Mission into the future.”
“I am honoured to have the opportunity to serve with Kelowna’s Gospel Mission," Rempel said in the release. "Randy Benson has built up a strong and solid team that serves well despite concurrent crises and ever-changing circumstances that impact people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna.”