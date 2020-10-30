Ninety cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Okanagan during the past two weeks, newly-released statistics show.
Since the start of the pandemic earlier this year, 477 of the valley's 377,000 residents have been infected by the virus that causes the disease.
While overall infection rates remain very low at just over one-tenth of one per cent of the valley's population, the spread of the virus has now edged into the second-highest of the four classifications used by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
But both cases-per-population and the disease's transmission rate in the Okanagan remain far below what is being experienced in the Lower Mainland, particularly the region known as Fraser South that includes Surrey, Delta, and Langley.
Nearly 1,500 cases have been diagnosed in Fraser South in the past two weeks and the region accounts for one-third of all cases confirmed in B.C. since the start of the pandemic.
Given the trajectory of the pandemic is on a much steeper curve in Fraser South than in other areas of B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry seemed to change course herself on Thursday when she suggested for the first time that region-specific COVID-19 rules might be introduced.
"There is the possibility of adding regional-specific orders, but we know that most people are following the recommendations," Henry said during her daily briefing on the pandemic.
"We know there's a lot of transmission in some communities more than others, and it's not limited to the Fraser Valley but in the last weeks we've seen cases here," she said.
About five per cent of those who get tested for COVID-19 in the Fraser Health region are now being diagnosed with COVID-19. The positivity rate in the Interior Health region, by contrast, is two per cent.
On Thursday, Henry held her briefing in the Fraser Health region, to underscore the need for residents there to be more mindful of COVID-19 safety regulations, particularly the new order not to host more than six people at their homes.
"At this crucial time we are asking people who reside in Fraser Health region to take a pause and reconsider social interactions outside our households," Fraser Health president Dr. Victoria Lee added during Thursday's briefing.