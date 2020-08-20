Police apprehended a woman under the Mental Health Act after responding to a suspicious grass fire Wednesday night in Vernon.
The fire on a hillside east of the army camp off Highway 97 was doused by Vernon firefighters. No structures were damaged.
A witness saw a woman acting erratically in the area and called police about 6:40 p.m.
“One of our officers approached the hillside from the bottom and located a woman matching the description given by witnesses,” said Cpl Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Believing the woman was a danger to herself and others, she was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to the hospital by police.”