It's still raining in parts of Kelowna right now, but get ready for snow today.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the entire Okanagan with 10 to 20 centimetres forecast for today.
Snowfall will intensify during the day and taper off tonight, the weather forecasters say. In the Okanagan, lower elevations along the lake may receive 10 centimetres or less; however, there will be 15 cm or more over higher terrain.
On the Okanagan Connector, snowfall amounts will generally range from 25 to 35 cm. Near Allison Pass on the Hope-Princeton Highway, amounts up to 40 cm are possible.