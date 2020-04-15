A Kelowna toddler is still showing her feisty spirit as she battles a rare inflammatory disease, her mom says.
Two-year-old Abigail, for whom a GoFundMe page has been created, has been diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis, a form of inflammation of the spine. She is being treated in hospital, and has been on a ventilator.
"A few days in, they had to change her ventilator to a nasal vent because she bit right through the tube!," Abigail's mom, Michelle Angel Lyons, wrote today on the GoFundMe page.
"She still wants to watch cartoons and loves her mommy to be by her side. Our Abigail is fighting!" Lyons wrote.
"While we have many hopes right now, perhaps our biggest one is that Abigail will regain enough strength so that she can breathe on her own and get off the ventilator," Lyons wrote.
The toddler's illness came on suddenly last week, when she collapsed at her daycare.
As of Wednesday, more than $26,000 had been raised to support the family.
For more information and to donate, see www.gofundme.com/f/abigails-a-fighter