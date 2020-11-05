The first COVID-19 outbreak at a B.C. school, ecole de L’Anse-au-sable in Kelowna, has been declared over. The French language school on Lequime Road in the Lower Mission has been closed since late October because of the outbreak.
“Students and staff will be back in class (Friday),” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday. “And I just want to extend my thanks and appreciation to the families and the school officials for their assistance in working with Interior Health to manage this challenging first outbreak that we had in a school setting.”
Fifteen cases of COVID-19 were linked to the school and another 175 students and staff were directed to self-isolate for the 14-day incubation period.
Although COVID-19 cases are starting to be detected with some degree of regularity at B.C. schools, including several in Kelowna, Henry stressed the importance of keeping schools open.
Children under 20 represent 19% of B.C.’s population but account for 11% of those who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Only 2% of hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been of children; no child has been put into intensive care and none have died.
Henry reminded parents to keep their children’s social contacts to a small number.
“This includes birthday parties and children outside your household, sleepovers with classmates. I know this can be difficult and challenging for children, but I ask that you look to celebrate in smaller, other, safer ways right now,” she said.
A total of 425 new COVID-19 cases — a record daily high — were reported across B.C. between Wednesday and Thursday. Of the total, 268 cases were in the Fraser Health region, and eight were in the Interior Health Authority.
“The COVID-19 tide is rising,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix, who added that B.C.’s infection rate remains lower than in many other jurisdictions.
Dix said no one should be hosting or attending house parties in B.C. “House parties, don’t throw, don’t go, say no and stop the spread,” Dix said.
Ninety-seven people, including one person who lives in the IH region, are now being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, the highest number since late April. Twenty-four people are in critical or intensive care.
Just under 4% of everyone who was tested for COVID-19 in B.C. on Wednesday and Thursday were found to have the disease.