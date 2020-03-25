A water-quality advisory has been issued for the Lakeview Water System in West Kelowna.
The cause is elevated turbidity levels in the Rose Valley Reservoir, the City of West Kelowna said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
If your utility bill number starts with 455, you’re in the affected area.
Lakeview customers can fill up on clean water at the city’s bulk water filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Road. The station is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, with times to be announced for future days.