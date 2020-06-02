Pay parking has resumed on some Kelowna streets.
On-street parking fees had been waived for the past two months as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most activities in the city. But now, society is starting to open up.
Starting Monday, parking meters downtown and in the hospital area were again active.
“We have seen a steady increase in activity within all parking areas, with a more significant rise in the downtown (Zone A) and hospital areas,” said Dave Duncan, manager of parking services for the city, in a news release. “The re-introduction of pay parking helps to establish on-street spaces as short-term, encouraging long-term parkers to find parking in parkades and parking lots.”
The first 30 minutes of parking downtown and in the South Pandosy area will be offered at no-charge for people who use the PayByPhone app, available from app stores. This offer will be available once per day until Aug. 31.