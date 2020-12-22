Due to severe weather at higher elevations, and multiple vehicle incidents, Highway 97C was closed several hours overnight. It meant The Daily Courier’s newspapers did not reach Kelowna from our Lower Mainland printing press Tuesday morning. We sincerely apologize. There is no word on when the paper will arrive.
Delivery of The Daily Courier delayed due to road closure
- Daily Courier Staff
