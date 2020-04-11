A note of appreciation to our supporters
Firstly, I want to start this message with a great big thank-you to all our advertisers and flyer customers who have continued to run their ads during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A second big thank-you to the thousands of readers who subscribe to our paper and are helping us through this challenging time.
Every advertisement and subscription helps us not only from an operating cost perspective, but it also sends us a very direct message that what we do matters, daily, and you are prepared to support our efforts. We remain 100 per cent committed to keeping our community updated at this critical time on all the regular community news, and especially how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting us all locally and regionally.
Today, we here at The Daily Courier and Penticton Herald newspapers are facing unprecedented challenges, as you all are. We have taken drastic efforts to curtail our expenses and all of our staff have taken part in one way or another, many working harder than ever or are now temporarily laid off, as we grapple with very significant revenue loss from our advertisers.
Our operations are primarily funded by the local and regional businesses that have been buying access to our audience for over 100 years. That model is terrifically challenged in today’s world, with nearly 50 per cent of all advertising now going to online news sources, and many of those news sources are located outside Canada.
We as an industry are challenged to keep the lights on and keep Canadian journalists employed and doing their jobs, telling the stories and providing the in depth facts that you all rely on us for.
We thank you for your support.
Another HUGE thank you to the front-line workers that take care of us all. The doctors and nurses, ambulance and fire departments, store clerks — all of you that remain on the job through these difficult times. We thank you.
Finally, my personal thank you to our loyal Courier, Herald, Extra and Westside Weekly staff and contractors.
With your hard work and dedication we will get through these tough times and continue as the most dependable news source in the Okanagan Valley.
Happy Easter, stay healthy.
With warmest regards,
Stephanie Goodban
Publisher, General Manager
The Daily Courier