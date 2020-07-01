Advocates of a skatepark in the Lower Mission are more than halfway toward their goal of collecting 5,000 names on an online petition to support their cause.
As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 2,686 people had endorsed their bid for a project they say would deliver recreational and social benefits.
"When youth have nowhere to go and nothing to do, that is when they are ill-behaved. If you give them something then the illicit behavior will decrease," petition organizer Evan Strang writes on the website Change.org.
Youth in the Upper and Lower Mission have to take long busrides to reach skateparks in other areas of Kelowna, Strang says. Many choose not to, he says.
"So most will result in skating the streets, getting kicked out and hassled by the community and security is an inconvenience for both the skaters and the workers," Strang writes.
The city has skateparks in City Park and at Ben Lee Park in Rutland.
Improvements to Mission Recreation Park on Gordon Drive in the Lower Mission, that include a 'youth park' are identified in the city's 19-year capital plan as occurring in 2024 and 2025, at a total cost of $862,000.
However, the project is classed as Priority 2, which means it would not be undertaken unless it was elevated in importance by city councillors at a future budget-setting meeting.
A separate but more encompassing item that includes 'renewal and replacements' of existing skateparks, sport courts, and water parks is classed as Priority 1, with a total budget of more than $2.5 million between 2021 and 2028.
Improvements to the skatepark in City Park actually are nearer on the city's timeline, scheduled to occur within the next year. But again, this is currently classed as a Priority 2 undertaking.