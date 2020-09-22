Sports leagues around the world are adjusting to life without in-stadium fans, but one Canadian enterprise is also thinking of expansion.
The seven-team Canadian Elite Basketball League staged its second season this summer despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and its commissioner is already eyeing Kelowna as a possible expansion city.
“Kelowna is definitely one of the cities we're interested in coming to,” Mike Morreale said in an interview from Toronto on Tuesday.
“Its market size is comparable to some of our teams, but Kelowna’s advantage is the number of tourists who come there in the spring and summer, which is when our league operates,” Morreale said.
The CEBL has teams in Abbotsford, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Guelph, Hamilton, Ottawa, and St. Catharines, Ont. The pandemic forced this summer’s schedule to be held in a bubble in St. Catharines, but the league hopes to return to regular play in 2021.
Last year, the CEBL attracted an average of 2,000 fans to each of its games. League rules say at least 75 percent of the players have to be Canadian, but some teams have all-Canadian rosters.
Two Kelowna products currently play in the CEBL, Grant Shepherd and Mason Bourcier, both of whom attended Kelowna Secondary School.
Most of the CEBL players have had elite-level U.S. or Canadian university basketball experience or currently play overseas where the more traditional basketball season runs from October through May.
“Some of our guys make $200,000 or $300,000 playing overseas, then return home to Canada for the spring and summer. They’re going to be working out anyway, so playing in the CEBL gives them a chance to train, stay sharp, and keep up their competitiveness,” Morreale says.
Lacking big crowds or a lucrative television contract, a CEBL salary is not big-time money.
“We pay our players between $500 and $1,500 a game,” Morreale said. “We have modest revenues and modest expenses. We understand the sports landscape we’re in; we’re not the NBA.”
Having noted that, however, Morreale said CEBL salaries are comparable to those paid in the G-League, the NBA’s development circuit, where per-game payments to players can be as low as $700.
Despite its near-rookie status, the CEBL has already been named by Canada Basketball, the government-funded agency overseeing the sport’s development, as a first division professional league and it has equipment sponsorship deals with heavyweights like New Era and Spalding.
Last year, each CEBL team played 20 games. The spring-summer season could eventually accommodate as many as 32 games, Morreale said.
“We can be successful at the level we’re at now,” he said. “But certainly our hope and expectation is that we will continue to grow the game right across the country.”