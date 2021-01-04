Oliver and Liam have switched spots at the top of the most popular names for baby boys in B.C.
But Olivia is once again the most popular name for newborn girls. The name has topped the list in eight of the past nine years.
Just under 40,000 babies were born across B.C. from Jan.1 - Dec. 17, 2020, according to the provincial Vital Statistics Agency.
During that period, the most popular baby names for boys: Liam, Oliver, Noah, Lucas, Theodore, Benjamin and Ethan.
Most popular girls' names: Olivia, Emma, and Charlotte.
There are not an equal number of boys' and girls' names on a press release sent out New Year's Eve by Vital Statistics because the list only indicates the 10 most popular names, regardless of gender.
Although a roughly equal number of boys and girls are born each year, the popularity of Olivia is such that it dominates the girls' list in a way that no names do on the boys' list.
In 2019, 263 baby Olivias were born in B.C., almost 90 more than baby Charlottes.
By contrast, last year there were 233 baby Olivers, compared to 217 babies who were named Liam and 216 who were named Lucas.
The first baby born in 2021 in the region served by Interior Health was a girl who was delivered at 1:22 a.m. on New Year's Day at Kelowna General Hospital. Her parents are Ashley and Tyler Robinson.