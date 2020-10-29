No Halloween parties should be hosted in homes this weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says. The risk of COVID-19 spreading through such gatherings is too great, Henry said during the province’s daily update on the pandemic.
“This Halloween weekend, we need to celebrate in new ways. We need to keep our groups small, particularly our own households, and small if we’re going out on the streets,” she said.
“No Halloween parties (at homes) this weekend. This is because many of the things we do at parties and celebrations — things like talking and hugging and eating and drinking together indoors — are much, much riskier, particularly now.”
To underscore her point about the lethality of the virus in small settings, Henry said a woman in her 80s died after attending a small birthday party of fewer than 10 people recently in th Fraser Valley.
“Unfortunately, somebody unknowingly brought COVID-19. And even though it was as small party in one person’s home, the majority of people who were at that home became infected with COVID-19. And this person, unfortunately, ended up in hospital and died from it,” Henry said.
“It reminds us that this virus can’t tell the difference and even a small gathering when this virus is circulating can be dangerous,” she said.
If people are intent on celebrating Halloween with others, Henry said, they should go to restaurants and other commercial locations that have established COVID-19 safety plans.
Across B.C., 234 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between Tuesday and Wednesday. Seven of those were in the Interior Health region.
That makes for 14,109 people who’ve been affected since the start of the pandemic, including 734 in IH.
There are 2,344 active B.C. cases, with most people isolating at home and recovering, but 86 people are in hospital.