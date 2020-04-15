There have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in the Interior Health region as of today, provincial officials say.
An online obituary for Dennis Herbert Rau this week described his death on April 9 as caused by "complications due to COVID-19". Rau was 69 when he died.
However, the daily surveillance of COVID-19 cases provided on the Ministry of Health website shows no deaths due to the disease in Kelowna or any other region within Interior Health.
As of yesterday, there have been 72 deaths due to COVID-19 across B.C. Fifty-five of those deaths were in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region, 15 were in the Fraser Health region, and two were on Vancouver Island.
The rate of deaths due to COVID-19 measured against the total population is much lower in B.C. than in many other jurisdictions, some of which are moving toward the phased re-opening of their economies with the lifting of restrictions on businesses and schools.
British Columbia's death toll of 72 people from COVID-19 equates to a rate of 14 per million inhabitants.
That compares to per-million tallies of 42 in Germany, 55 in Denmark, 182 in Britain, 349 in Italy, and 399 in Spain.
The median age of those who've died in B.C. has been 86. This means that half of those who succumbed were over that age and half were under.
The youngest British Columbian to die of COVID-19 was 47; the oldest was 101.
As of Thursday, there were 1,517 British Columbians who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Of those, 141 were in Interior Health. Seventy-two people in the Interior Health region who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
Eleven people are in being treated in IH hospitals for the disease, six of whom are in critical care.
The rest of the people in Interior Health who've tested positive for the disease, 58, are recovering at home.
There will be another provincial update on COVID-19 case numbers at 3 p.m. today.