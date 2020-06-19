An outdoor adventure park with rope ladders, ziplines, and climbing structures should be allowed to keep operating in SouthEast Kelowna, regional officials says.
Owners of the Myra Canyon Adventure Park hope to get permission from regional directors to allow their eco-tourism business to become a permanent feature on the property at 4429 June Springs Rd.
For six years, the business has been granted temporary use permits, because it doesn't technically comply with the property's zoning.
Now, the intention is to rezone part of the site to make the business conform with the relevant regulations.
The adventure park operates on 14 acres of the 320-acre site. Regional planners support the zoning change, in part, because they say the adventure park has minimal impact on the environment, and the district has policies to encourage tourism and physical exercise.
"The business provides an outdoor based activity site for families with children of all ages as well as for leisure and corporate groups, including school classes," reads part of a report to regional district directors.