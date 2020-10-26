The B.C. Liberal party doesn't just need a new leader, it might need a new name, Ben Stewart and Norm Letnick say.
Leader Andrew Wilkinson's announcement Monday he is stepping down could set the stage for a broad re-examination of the party's ideals, and possibly a name change, Stewart and Letnick said Monday.
"I think for many people, the 'Liberal' brand just doesn't really reflect that we are the free enterprise party of B.C.," said Stewart, who was re-elected Saturday to a fourth term as MLA for Kelowna West.
"I'd like to see us consider all options for what our brand might be in the future," Stewart said.
The NDP scored an overwhelming victory on Saturday, being returned to office with 55 of the 87 seats in the legislature. The Liberals lost 12 seats, ending with just 29.
Stewart said he wasn't surprised by Wilkinson's decision to step down.
"I think most people would say, you get one shot at something like this. And if you don't win, you don't get to come back," Stewart said.
Former leadership contenders Mike Lee and Todd Stone will likely be among those interested in replacing Wilkinson, Stewart said.
Stewart said a name change alone wouldn't be enough to revive the party's fortunes but he suggested it might provide voters with a clearer image of what it stands for in the next provincial election.
Norm Letnick, who won re-election on Saturday as Liberal MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country, said he too would be open to a name change for the party.
"I'm not opposed to having a discussion around the name," Letnick said. "Obviously, it's time to not only review the name, but our approach to Metro Vancouver."
Letnick said he wasn't sure why the Liberals suffered so many losses in the Lower Mainland, but he expected party members who live there will be raising many reasons for the setback in the coming leadership campaign.
As for prospective leadership candidates at this early stage, Letnick offered no opinion.
"I'm sure there'll be all kinds of very qualified people stepping forward and the members of the B.C Liberal party, old and brand new ones that sign up to vote in the leadership race, will make that decision," Letnick said.
Since the demise of Social Credit in the early '90s, the BC Liberal party has been a centre-right coalition of people who, at the federal level, generally support either the Liberals or Conservatives.
"I think the time is right for a renewal of the party's identity," Stewart said.