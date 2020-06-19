A provincial health order to limit gatherings to 50 people or less didn't seem to worry parents and graduates of Mount Boucherie Secondary School, who gathered at Waterfront Park in Kelowna Friday afternoon for the the traditional grad walk.
A crowd of a few hundred people, at least, assembled in Rhapsody Plaza before the traditional walk through the park, dressed in their grad finery.
The school, we've been told, was not involved in organizing the event.
On May 22, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a health order prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people indoors or outdoors.