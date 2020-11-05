A nine-storey seniors' residence and commercial building is proposed for a long-vacant corner in the South Pandosy district.
The development would flank KLO Road and Lakeshore Road, which has been fenced off and empty since a gas station shut down there 11 years ago.
City planners say the project - which will be considered by council on Nov. 17 - is likely just the first of several major redevelopments in the area that are expected to come forward.
"(Our) objective for the Pandosy Village location is to create an attractive, innovative, sustainable, and durable residence that serves both the independent seniors who will live here and the surrounding community that will appreciate and enjoy a quality building," Patrick Schilling of Parc Retirement Living writes in a letter to the city.
Previously-done site work confirmed the presence of contaminated soils left behind by a gas station that was demolished in 2009. The property has been remediated to comply with provincial requirements.
For the project to proceed, city council would have to grant a height variance as the current building limit for the site is four storeys.
City planners recommend approval, saying the project will add "a significant amount of density to a very appropriate location". The city's official community plan encourages greater residential density in urban centres.
"This project represents the first major redevelopment in this section of Lakeshore Road/Pandosy Street, and staff are tracking several other development scenarios that will further transform this auto-centric area into a mixed-used pedestrian environment creating more visual coherence over the coming decade," planning staff write in a report to council.
Because a height variance is being sought, interested members of the public can address council on the matter at the Nov. 17 meeting. The anticipated start time for this agenda item is 8:15 p.m.