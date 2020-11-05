A passenger on a Flair airlines flight from Winnipeg to Kelowna has tested positive for COVID-19.
The flight number was 227, and it arrived in Kelowna on Oct. 28. The affected rows are seven through 13, the BC Centre for Disease Control says.
People who were aboard a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
Also, a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Okanagan Mission Secondary school in Kelowna. The person, who has not been identified as either a student or staff member, is in self-isolation at home with support from public health.
Interior Health is following up with anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.
"Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible," the school district said in a release.