A Kelowna home is one of the grand prizes in the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation Millionaire Lottery.
The lottery winner can pick one of seven homes around B.C. or take a $2.7-million cash prize.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,896-square-foot Kelowna home is located at 460 Talon Lane in the Kestrel Ridge subdivision in the South Mission.
The prize package, worth $2.9 million, also includes a Tesla electric car, BMW car and $900,000 cash.
The lottery is offering 3,100 prizes, valued at over $4.2 million. Tickets are two two for $100, five for $175, 10 or $250 and 25 for $500.
People can buy tickets online at millionairelottery.com, by phone at 1-888-445-5825 or at London Drugs.
Proceeds help buy equipment for Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute.