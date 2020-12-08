Kelowna residents likely won't get the chance to vote on a proposed $100 million rebuilding of the Parkinson rec centre.
The massive project, the most expensive municipal undertaking in the city's history, will be funded mainly by borrowed money, city council heard this week.
The project's currently estimated budget is double what was envisioned by the city just four years ago.
But costs for the project are so uncertain at this point that they have not been built into the 2021 budget, which calls for a 4.3% tax increase, that will be considered Thursday by councillors.
City staff say construction costs for the Parkinson project will not be added to the city's financial plan until its final adoption next spring. But the city does propose to spend $1.4 million next year to "begin the design" of the replacement facility, the 2021 budget states.
The new facility would have an eight-lane, 25-metre pool, leisure pool, and three gyms. The current Parkinson rec centre dates back to the 1960s and is said to have problems with its mechanical and electrical systems, as well as its roof, doors, and windows.
Provincial legislation requires municipalities that want to incur long-term debt to get the consent of voters.
The main options are a referendum and the so-called alternate approval process, a form of negative billing in which a project goes ahead unless 10% of residents sign petitions against it during a specified one-month period.
The decision on whether to use a referendum or alternate approval process to gauge community support for the Parkinson rebuild project is ultimately up to council.
But staff's clear preference - expressed on Monday at a council meeting and in the 2021 budget document - is for an alternate approval process.
Referenda on costly municipal proposals are rare but they are used occasionally by other local governments in the Okanagan.
In recent years, Lake Country residents have voted (twice) on whether to build a new firehall and support the creation of the Okanagan Rail Trail through their community; West Kelowna residents have voted on plans for a new city hall; Vernon residents have voted on a new cultural centre; Peachlanders have voted on a plans for a curling rink; and Pentictonites were asked by the city if they wanted the community to bid for a provincial jail for its economic benefits.
The last referendum on a City of Kelowna proposed capital project was in 1988 when voters rejected plans for a new downtown arena.
Since then, the city has used a referendum only once, in 1996, to let voters decide whether or not the municipality should keep adding fluoride to drinking water.