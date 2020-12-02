A Central Okanagan Rent Bank will open in January, providing assistance to renters with low to moderate incomes.
Rent banks, already established elsewhere in B.C., provide small, interest-free loans to renters who have the ability to repay the loans over a six- to 24-month period.
The new rent bank will be funded by the NDP government and managed by the Kelowna branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.
"With the pressures from the rising cost of living, there are many people who are only a paycheque or two away from not being able to pay their rent," Shelagh Turner, executive director of the Kelowna CMHA branch, said in a Wednesday release.
To the end of September, rent banks in other B.C. communities have helped nearly 800 individuals and families maintain secure rental housing, and offered additional support to nearly 5,000 more in the form of financial advice and access to government services, Minister of Housing David Eby says.
"Rent banks are an important tool that British Columbians on low and moderate incomes can use to keep a roof over their heads during these uncertain times," Eby said in the release.
B.C. Rent Bank is a project of Vancity Community Foundation and is funded by the provincial government.
Like the other new rent banks scheduled to start operation in 2021, the Kelowna one has received seed funding from the province and will work to acquire partner investors to secure its financial sustainability plan.