You can chat with your friends online while fighting zombies together with a new program from Kelowna-based Utopia VR.
In Zombie Land VR, as participants walk through the foggy street at night, they must keep watch for attacking zombies that may emerge from houses or appear suddenly from behind parked cars.
Users can invite their friends and family to join them in the zombie experience – or the very brave can check it out by themselves, says the company in a news release.
Think of it as a thrilling alternative to dull Zoom meetings.
Zombie Land VR is not a game or movie trailer – it’s an interactive, immersive virtual chat experience, the release says.
Zombie Land VR is optimized for PCs, VR headsets or newer mobile phones.
Utopia VR is also featuring themed Halloween avatars for a limited time