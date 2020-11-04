A Kelowna driver showed you can fight a 90-day roadside probation.
Gabriel Jordan Mason was suspended on April 1 this year after taking a roadside breathalyzer test.
Mason appealed to the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles for a review. An adjudicator upheld the suspension.
However, in a ruling last week, BC Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori ordered the case be sent back to a different Motor Vehicles adjudicator, ruling the original judgment had used “circular reasoning” to defend roadside suspension.
Mason argued the breathalyzer may have been faulty because it did not show a “void” message during the driver’s first three attempts to blow into the machine.
The driver may have failed to blow into the machine at all on those attempts, an adjudicator had said, an opinion the judge accepted.
But timelines provided by the arresting officer were questioned by the judge and cast doubt on whether the breathalyzer was working properly.
“The adjudicator did not analyze or explain how the police officer could make the ASD (approved screening device) demand at 23:41 hours, retrieve the ASD device from his police cruiser, have the petitioner make four attempts to provide a breath sample, explain the proper method to provide the sample between the first three attempts, and do all of that within the minute of 23:41 hours,” the judge wrote.
“At issue is whether more than three minutes passed between the time when the ASD displayed a “BLOW" message and the time when a successful sample was obtained.
“The technical information for the ASD provides that if a result is not obtained, the ASD will switch itself off automatically after displaying “BLOW” for three minutes. Therefore, if the ASD was working properly, it should have turned off automatically after three minutes.”