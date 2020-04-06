A man who broke into a Kelowna home allegedly spat in an RCMP officer's face while being arrested.
"Spitting on someone is always a serious assault," RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said Monday in a release. "But to do so in this current pandemic is particularly unacceptable."
The incident occurred Saturday about 4 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Alder Court, just east of Gordon Drive near downtown. The house is currently vacant and undergoing renovations.
The home's owner called police when he heard someone inside the house. Officers attended and arrested the suspect, who then is said to have spat in one of the members' faces.
Jesse Hyde, 39, has been charged by the BC Prosecution Service with break-and-enter with intent, and aggravated assault on a police officer. He remains in custody.