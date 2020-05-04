New drive-thrus restaurants should be banned in Kelowna as a way to fight climate change, city officials say.
Planners will recommend next Tuesday that council not approve plans for a new Triple O's restaurant at Highway 97 and Sexsmith Road that include a drive-thru lane.
The property is zoned for industrial, so council would need to grant a variance for a drive-thru restaurant to be established.
Planners say denying the drive-thru represents a "straightforward way" the city could reduce emissions from idling vehicles that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.
Although Kelowna, like other communities, has many existing drive-thrus, it is the intention of planning staff to bring forward a bylaw that would prevent new drive-thrus from being established anywhere in Kelowna.
"While drive-thrus represent a convenient way for many to pick up a meal, it cannot be said that they are a necessity," reads part of a report to council by planner Aaron Thibeault. "Rather, it is a choice, and a choice that comes with a cost."
"Eliminating drive-thrus may represent a small inconvenience to many, but it also represents a relatively easy win in our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change, and one that stands to have a significant impact in the long run," Thibeault writes.
