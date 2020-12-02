Twenty-nine new rental homes in the North Okanagan will be built for people with moderate to low incomes.
The two projects, one in Vernon and one on the Okanagan Indian Band, were among more than 600 such homes announced Wednesday by the provincial government.
"These projects will mean new, affordable homes for a wide range of people - from seniors on fixed incomes to growing families and people with disabilities," Housing Minister David Eby said in a release.
Sixteen projects, with a total of 634 new homes, were announced through the Building B.C. Community Housing Fund in partnership with local non-profit societies.
In Vernon, 13 new homes will be built in the 6300 block of Okanagan Landing Road, in co-operation with the Vernon and District Community Land Trust.
A separate project will see the construction of 16 homes for Indigenous people on Reserve #1, in co-operation with the Okanagan Indian Band.
The model for all the new housing projects announced Wednesday is to provide 50% of the units for households with annual incomes up to $64,000; 30% for households with incomes up to $74,000; and 20% for households with very low incomes, including those on income or disability assistance.
Through the Community Housing Fund, almost $2 billion is earmarked for the construction of 14,000 new rental homes for individuals and families with low to moderate incomes.
Since 2017, about 5,700 such homes have been built or are in development in 45 communities around B.C.