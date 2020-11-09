Newly-elected Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu looked forward Monday to future challenges while reflecting on a personal tragedy.
In November 2010, Sandhu's first husband Sammy died of cancer.
"Ten years ago, on November 6, my daughters and I thought we lost everything, and we did not know what will happen to us," Sandhu wrote on Facebook.
"Then I looked at my daughters and thought, 'I cannot give up as it was my responsibility to give them the safe and secure future," Sandhu wrote. "We then began the new chapter of our life, my ongoing advocacy for people became my passion and desire to be at the decision-making body because decisions made at any government level affects us all directly."
On Sunday, Sandhu was declared the winner in Vernon-Monashee in the final vote tally released by Elections B.C, breaking through for the NDP in a riding long held by a succession of small-c conservative parties.
Sandhu won 36.56% of all votes cast, defeating incumbent Liberal MLA Eric Foster, who won 35%. Sandhu's margin of victory was 424 votes.
Green candidate Keli Westgate was third with 15.9%, and B.C. Conservative candidate Kyle Delfing was fourth with 12.42 per cent.
Sandhu was one of two NDP candidates to win in the Okanagan, which has six seats in the legislature. The other was in the riding of Boundary-Similkameen, won by Roly Russell.
Sandhu, a nurse, had run for office twice before, in the 2017 provincial election and in the 2019 federal election, losing both times.
"My work begins today, to keep B.C. moving forward while keeping people safe during this pandemic," Sandhu said. "I welcome all the differing opinions as this is what helps any politician to grow and to serve everyone fairly."
Beyond the immediate need to keep addressing the evolving response to the pandemic, Sandhu lists seniors care, child care, and support for farmers, the tourism industry, and small business as her top priorities.
Sandhu, who has remarried following the death of her first husband, is one of 57 NDP members of the legislature. The Liberals won 28 seats and the Greens won two.
-----
Final election results for Okanagan Valley ridings:
Kelowna-Mission
Renee Merrfield, BC Liberal13,48350.76%
Krystal Smith, NDP8,60532.39%
Amanda Poon, Green4,47616.85%
Kelowna-Lake Country
Norm Letnick, BC Liberal14,67955.73%
Justin Kulik, NDP7,12127.04%
John Janmaat, Green3,83314.55%
Kyle Geronazzo, Libertarian5151.96%
Silverado Socrates, Ind.1900.72%
Kelowna West
Ben Stewart, BC Liberal12,99149.89%
Spring Hawes, NDP8,85434.00%
Peter Truch, Green3,27412.57%
Matt Badura, Libertarian4741.82%
Magee Mitchell, Ind.4461.71%
Vernon-Monashee
Harwinder Sandhu, NDP10,22236.56%
Eric Foster, BC Liberal9,79835.05%
Keli Westgate, Green4,46415.97%
Kyle Delfing, Conservative3,47212.42%
Penticton
Dan Ashton, BC Liberal13,21748.19%
Toni Boot, NDP10,34337.71%
Ted Shumaker, Green3,15211.49%
Keith MacIntyre, Libertarian7172.61%
Boundary-Similkameen
Roly Russell, NDP10,50049.85%
Petra Veintimilla, BC Liberal7,73536.72
Darryl Seres, Conservative2,35411.18%
Arlyn Greig, Wexit BC474, 2.25%
— Source: Elections BC