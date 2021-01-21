An RCMP raid on Wednesday netted almost $20,000 in cash as well as illicit drugs and weapons.
Police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 100 block of Prior Road South in Rutland. The warrant was a result of an investigation into allegations of drug trafficking.
“During the search of the residence, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cannabis,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Our officers also seized weapons and various drug paraphernalia commonly used in the trafficking of controlled substances, along with almost $20,000 of currency.”
A 42-year-old Kelowna man was arrested at the scene and has subsequently been released without charges as the investigation continues. The full findings of the investigation will be forwarded to Crown Counsel for review and charge approval.