The Kelowna Curling Club is not currently being used as a shelter for homeless people despite a government press release to the contrary.
The facility on Recreation Avenue in the downtown north end has only been identified for such a use in the future if the need arises during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifty beds could be set up inside the building.
"At this time, there is no need to activate the facility," Marielle Tounsi, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, wrote in an email.
A total of 120 spaces in four sites around Kelowna have been identified for use by homeless people and others to self-isolate, if necessary, because they've tested positive for the coronavirus.
Last Saturday, the province distributed a news release on ongoing plans being made across B.C. to provide safe and secure shelter for homeless people and other vulnerable populations.
The need to do so was said to be urgent, given the current COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing drug overdose crisis.
More than 2,700 new spaces have been made available in hotels, motels, community centres, existing shelters and other buildings.
"Providing safe, temporary accommodations and wraparound services for people facing homelessness has been an urgent priority for this government for a long time," Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, said in the release.
"Now, more than ever, with the concurrent emergencies of the pandemic and the ongoing opioid crisis, it is time to implement long-term housing solutions that take care of and protect our most vulnerable people," he said.
Just under 700 spaces have been created in the B.C. Interior.
Along with Kelowna's 110 spaces at four sites, Penticton has 137 spaces, including 80 beds at Victory Church; Vernon has four sites with 114 spaces, including 70 at the curling club in that city; and West Kelowna has one site with 20 spaces.
The location of most sites has not been made public, with the government citing the privacy of people living there.