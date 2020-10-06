Okanagan farmers are being urged to consider diversifying their foreign-born workforce while the COVID-19 pandemic goes on.
The number of Mexican and Caribbean nationals employed on B.C. farms is down 23 per cent this year compared to 2019.
Transportation and logistical challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are cited by the B.C. Fruit Growers Association as the main reason for the decline in foreign farmhands from 8,400 to 6,500.
In its latest memo to growers, the BCFGA suggests farmers consider changing from the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program to the Temporary Foreign Workers - Ag Stream program to fill their labour needs.
Though similar, there are some important differences between the two federally-overseen programs, says Glen Lucas, the BCFGA's executive director.
Under the TFW program, nationals from countries such as Guatemala and Ecuador may be able to stay in B.C. for two years, rather than the eight-month limit under the SAWP program.
This could be an advantage, Lucas says, given that COVID-19-related travel restrictions, and delays in processing the necessary paperwork, made it difficult for many Mexicans and Caribbean workers to come to B.C. this year and similar problems could arise in 2021.
"Getting workers out, or getting them home, could continue to be a challenge," Lucas says in the memo to growers.
"Anticipating that there may be ongoing COVID-19 issues accessing SAWP workers from a single-source country, diversification could reduce the risk of no-shows," Lucas says.
Only growers with larger operations, who employ more than a few foreign workers, and who could keep them employed year-round would be allowed to join the TFW program.
From the perspective of foreign nationals, participating in that program may be more attractive because it can offer a pathway to permanent residency status, though English language proficiency is required.
Growers who want more detail on how to diversify their on-farm workforce should contact the BCFGA office before early December.