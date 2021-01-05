A Kelowna real estate firm has donated $10,000 U.S. to help build a home in Mexico using 3D printing technology.
"Real estate was one of the most resilient sectors of the local economy in 2020, and we want to give back," A.J. Hazzi, managing broker/owner of Vantage West Realty said in a release.
"After a few scary months, the market rallied and at Vantage West we were able to help more families move into new homes than in any other year," Hazzi said.
Funds were donated to New Story Charity, which has built more than 2,200 homes in four countries, benefiting more than 11,000 people.
The 3D printer uses a proprietary cement-based mixture called 'lavacrete' that exceeds the strength of existing building materials. Once the house foundation has been poured and cured, the 3D printer is set up and begins to extrude layer by layer, building walls in only 24 hours.
The home, in the Mexican village of Nacajuca, is the charity's second project involving the use of a 3D printer. The home is 500 sq. feet, and will be occupied by a family that had been living in makeshift, unsafe shelter, earning a monthly income of less than $80.
"This glimpse into the future of housing may offer new ways to address affordability," Hazzi says.