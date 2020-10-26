A trip to the candy store paid off with a million-dollar win for an Armstrong mom.
Christyna Whieldon was treating her kids to some candy at the Armstrong Deep Creek General Store when she bought a lottery ticket.
The ticket turned out to be a million-dollar winner in the Oct. 17 Lotto 649 Guaranteed Prize Draw.
“I was in my kitchen,” she recalled of the moment she realized she’d won. “I had Googled the winning numbers — I probably checked the number about 500 times. I now have that Guaranteed (Prize Draw) number memorized.”
The Armstrong resident of eight years immediately called her husband and mother.
“My mom screamed and said she has never known a lottery winner before,” she said.
“My husband just kept saying, ‘No way! There is no way!’”
Whieldon said she plans to pay off her mortgage and support more local businesses with her unexpected prize.
“I live and work in an amazing community,” she said.