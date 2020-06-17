A steady stream of vehicles drove through the Pizza Moreh parking lot Saturday morning to donate cans and bottles for the West Kelowna Community Bottle Drive, put on by the West Kelowna Warriors hockey club and Pizza Moreh restaurant.
Ayrton Nikkel, assistant coach for the Warriors, said people had already dropped off bottles and cans at Pizza Moreh before he arrived with player Tyson Jugnauth at 10 a.m.
Pizza Moreh was one of four drop off locations Saturday, with headquarters for the bottle† drive set up at Mount Boucherie Secondary School.
Many people seemed happy to dispense with sorting bottles and cans and free up space in their garages by donating their empties. With grocery and liquor stores currently not accepting returns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some people filled their vehicles with bags of empty bottles and cans to donate.
Money raised from the bottle drive went to support KidSport West Kelowna.
The Warriors reported they were pleasantly overwhelmed by the community response to the bottle drive and were still sorting bottles and cans when the bottle depot closed.
The fundraising goal for the event was $5,000.