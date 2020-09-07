A financially-troubled "therapeutic farm" where people can interact with animals in Southeast Kelowna is for sale.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the operations of Arion Therapeutic Farm, 2457 Saucier Rd., and the business is no longer sustainable, its owners say.
"Arion has been greatly affected by Covid with an overall decrease in revenue at 54 per cent compared to the same period last year," owners Heather and Chris Henderson and Saundra Cowen, write on their Facebook page.
"Summer is usually our opportunity to earn income to help ride out the typically slow winter months," they say. "At this time, there are only a handful of weekly therapeutic clients (compared to 50), and far less tour visits than we would have hoped," they say.
For 11 years, Arion has offered a farm setting in which people with special needs, as well as members of the public, can learn about horses, goats, cows, chickens, and other barnyard creatures.
While the 12-acre property is for sale, the owners of Arion hope to eventually re-establish the operation on a smaller site.