The 2021 city budget in Vernon, which includes an increase of 2.3%, has been approved by council.
It consists of a 1.8% increase for annual operating expenses, and a 0.34% increase for a small number of new services and carry-over projects from 2020.
"During the budget deliberations, council carefully considered the various financial impacts that have been experienced by individuals, families, businesses, and our community as a whole, due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Mayor Victor Cumming said in a Wednesday release.
"This has not been an easy year for any of us, and staff worked diligently to provide council with a lean budget that continues to meet the needs and expectations of our citizens," Cumming said.
Most of the programs and services that have been added into the operating budget are not new for the city.
"These programs include items such as the Anti-Tag Team, Folks on Spokes, the downtown overnight seasonal security program, and the weekly clean-up program," Cumming said.
These programs were previously funded on a temporary basis to gauge their effectiveness and public reception. After receiving positive feedback from the community, council has decided to continue the programs through the regular operating budget.
Another change council made was to drop, for 2021, the scheduled 1.9% per cent increase to an on-going program that raises taxdollars specifically for infrastructure improvements.
Council directed a one-year pause to the infrastructure program, a 10-year plan that began in 2012, with a view to renewing it in 2022.
"By pausing the program for one year, we are able to provide some financial relief for our taxpayers, while still keeping our eye on the target to finish the program for the benefit of the community and its future," Cumming stated.
Some big-ticket capital projects planned by the City of Vernon for 2021 include a multi-use pathway along Silver Star Road between BX Elementary and Blackcomb Way ($3.4 million); reconstruction of 37th Ave. between 29th St. and 30th St. ($2.25 million); reconstruction of 31st St. between 35th Ave. and 39th Ave. ($1.85 million).