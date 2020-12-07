A new 'Academy of Indigenous Studies' is proposed for George Elliiot Secondary School in Lake Country.
If approved by Central Okanagan Public Schools trustees at a meeting this week, the new program would start in the fall of 2021.
It would be a 20-credit program offered to all all students in Grades 10 through 12.
"Students will participate in authentic, hands-on Indigenous activities aimed at enriching their understanding of the local culture while making a positive contribution to their community," a synopsis of the program states.
"This is a unique opportunity for students to gain a greater sense of how their interaction with local Indigenous culture has an effect on future generations of British Columbians," the synopsis states.
The program aims to deliver a "rigorous program with high academic goals and strong cultural connections to the Okanagan people and territory".
Fourteen courses across the three grades would be offered, including 'Indigenous Leadership', 'Okanagan Language', 'and First Nations Art'.
An 'English 12 First Peoples' course is described as an alternative to the traditional English 12 program which would be "based on the study of literature that represents authentic First Peoples' voices'. Like English 12, it would also focus on the practice and improvement of students' written and oral communication skills.