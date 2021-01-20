Transmission of COVID-19 at Big White is ongoing, health officials say, and testing at the resort will continue.
Twenty-eight new cases have been confirmed since last week, bringing the total number of people who've tested positive to 203.
Of the new cases, 22 are people who either work or live at Big White.
"There remains transmission among people who work and live at Big White.
We are testing broadly at Big White so it's important for those living and working to seek out testing and follow public health guidance," Dr. Silvina Mema, medical health officer, said in an Interior Health release
"We continue to work with the Big White community to limit the spread of the virus," Mema said.
The Big White cluster of COVID-19 cases has been traced to social gatherings that occurred in late November. Of the 203 people who've contracted the disease, 126 either live or work at the resort.
People who live, work, or visit Big White are reminded by Interior Health to follow public health guidance by observing physical distancing, wearing a mask, and washing their hands frequently.
The next update from Interior Health concerning the COVID-19 situation at Big White is scheduled for Friday.