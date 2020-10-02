Eight puppies are dead, and medical costs are expected to top $100,000 for the rest of the 97 animals seized Sept. 23 from a property near Princeton, according to the BC SPCA.
“Unfortunately, most of the puppies who came into our care were suffering from the canine parvovirus, a highly contagious viral illness that affects dogs, particularly puppies between six weeks and six months old,” said Marcie Moriarty, BC SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer. “This is such a heart-breaking situation, particularly because parvo is a preventable disease. These puppies would not be suffering and fighting for their lives had they received proper vaccinations and medical treatment in their owner’s care.”
Besides the 67 dogs seized from the property, officers also rescued 27 horses and three cats. The BC SPCA, which expects to recommend charges against the animals’ owner, is once again asking for the public’s help.
“These animals have been through so much and we want to give them every chance to survive and have a safe and wonderful life,” said Moriarty.
Spca.bc.ca/help-now has details.