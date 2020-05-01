A small group of protesters gathered in Kelowna on Friday to say it’s time to resume business as usual to “flatten the mental-health curve.”
Spa owner Debora Powell organized the protest in Stuart Park. About 10 of 50 people who said they’d come out actually showed up.
“It’s a peaceful protest about flattening the mental-health curve,” said Powell, whose three businesses are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve all complied and done our part,” she said, telling supporters current COVID-19 numbers don’t warrant a continued society shutdown, which is leading to increases in domestic violence, suicides, drug use and other mental-health issues, she said.
“We did our part. They told us to stay home. We did that.. Our businesses and livelihoods suffered.”
People need to get back to work to reduce the wave of bankruptcies, alcohol abuse and drug use, she said. “Mental health matters.”
In their daily briefings this week, Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have said plans will be coming soon on loosening restrictions that have been in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
But openings will be gradual.
"Through the commitment and hard work of all British Columbians, we are now making plans to ease restrictions and find our 'new normal' in the coming weeks,” they said in a joint statement.